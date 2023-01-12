Eileen Lynch (née Collins)
‘St Endas’, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Baranarig, Knocknagoshel
Reposing at her residence (V92 AY62) on Sunday from 3.00PM until 5.30PM
Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday January 16th at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. Eileen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee
Children Patrick, Eileen, Siobhán, Michelle, John, Sinéad, Danny, Deirdre and Christopher, her 30 treasured grandchildren, her brother John Joe (Collins), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
