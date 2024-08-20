Eileen Lynch née Brennan, Tara Bungalow, Leitrim West, Moyvane and late of Coventry, U.K. Peacefully, on August 19th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Eileen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Thomas, daughters Susan and Kathleen, sons Michael and Thomas, her adored 11 grandchildren, son-in-law Stephen, brother John, sisters Anne and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and former work colleagues. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening, August 23rd, from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Saturday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by private Cremation at Shannon Crematorium.
No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K @ www.kerryhospice.com
