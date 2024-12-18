Eileen King née Barry

Eileen King, Muckenagh Lower, Lixnaw and formerly of Ahabeg West, Lixnaw, passed away peacefully at UHK surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband James P. and her parents Jack and Ellen Barry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Michael (Ballycommon, Nenagh) and John and her daughter Sheila Harty, Ballyheigue, adored grandchildren Aileen, James, Sadhbh, Eoin, Jennifer, and Stephen, daughters- in- law Hannah and Marie and son-in-law Kieran, relatives, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw, V92 F383 on Friday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m. Requiem mass will be celebrated for Eileen at 11.00 a.m. livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream. Interred afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, UHK. The King family would like to thank the staff of the Ardagh Ward and Palliative Care unit for the excellent care provided to Eileen during her illness.