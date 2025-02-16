Eileen Kelliher, Artigallivan, Headford, Killarney.

On February 15th 2025, Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved wife of the late Peter, mother of Maura, Tim Joe, Liam, Petie, Noreen and Patrick, sons in law Sean and Dave and daughters in law Eilish, Bernie, Claire and Katie. Deeply regretted by her fourteen grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

''May her gentle soul Rest In Peace''

Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home Barraduff (V93 D544) on Monday evening 17th February from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday Morning 18th February at 11am at the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff (V93 CV06), Burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery

Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook page.