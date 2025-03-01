Eileen Kearney (née Healy), Kilbaha, Moyvane and late of Gurrane Beag, Ballymacelligott.

Peacefully, on March 1st, 2025, at University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved sister of the late Angela, Phil and Mai. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Moss, daughter Bríd, sons Dónal, Maurice and Pádraig, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Adam and Jedd, brothers Bruno and Daniel, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening, March 3rd, from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Tuesday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/moyvane , followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Family flowers only,please. Donations, if desired, to The Kerry Branch Irish Kidney Association.