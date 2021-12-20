Eileen Herlihy née Culloty, Glounonea, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of Lyreatough, Kilcummin, Killarney.
Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family and the Palliative Care Team, Eileen, beloved wife of John Joe, loving mother of Tim, Brendan, John, Anita and Maria and much loved grandmother of Aoife, Olive and Matthew. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sons-in-law David O'Brien and Paul Campbell, her brother Padraig, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins Ann Lane and Eileen Horan, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
Funeral arriving at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am,
burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
