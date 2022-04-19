Eileen (Helena) Griffin née Casey, Duagh, Castlegregory and late of Aglish, Co. Waterford.

Peacefully, on 20th April 2022, in her 91st year, in the gentle care of Sonas Ashborough Nursing Home, Milltown. Predeceased by her loving husband John, her parents Mick and Mary, her grandsons Colm and Simon. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her children Marian (Flynn), Michael, twins Helen (0'Hehir), Gerard and Mags (Millar). Deeply mourned by her sister Peggy (Guidera) Middlesex, her adored grandchildren Sharon, Shane, Paul, Liam, Owen, Ellen and Stevie, her great-grandchildren Emily, Liam, Conor and Andy, her sons-in-law, Seán, Andrew and Frank and her greatly loved daughter-in-law Mary. Nephews Paul and Michael, their partners and grand-nephews Joshua and Elliott, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Friday 22nd April 2022, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St.Mary's Church, Castlegregory. Requiem Mass on Saturday 23rd April at 12 Noon which will be live streamed on (Castlegregory Parish Facebook Live). Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.