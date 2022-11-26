Eileen Healy née Fleming, Knocknanagh Commons, Ballydesmond, Mallow, Co. Cork.
Eileen passed away peacefully after a short illness borne bravely in the excellent care of the staff of Marymount Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved and dearly missed by her grandsons Leo & Michael and their father Mike, her adored great-granddaughter Shannon, deeply missed by Leo's wife Noreen and Michael's partner Shelly, by her cousins, kind neighbours and many friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace
Eileen will be lying in Repose at Tarrant's Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 8.00 pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church Ballydesmond at 11.30 am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of any flowers, Eileen's family would encourage a donation to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice at: https://www.marymount.ie/get-involved/donate/single-donation/
Recommended
Conor pass closed after van overturnedNov 26, 2022 12:11
Council in process of acquiring lands for Tralee Bay coastal greenwayNov 28, 2022 09:11
Proposals for creation of Daniel O’Connell Quarter in Cahersiveen to be finalised soonNov 28, 2022 09:11
Feature star on Killarney’s Tree of Light dedicated to late Yvonne QuillNov 28, 2022 09:11
Man dies following accident on farm in North KerryNov 26, 2022 22:11