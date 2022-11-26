Eileen Healy née Fleming, Knocknanagh Commons, Ballydesmond, Mallow, Co. Cork.

Eileen passed away peacefully after a short illness borne bravely in the excellent care of the staff of Marymount Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved and dearly missed by her grandsons Leo & Michael and their father Mike, her adored great-granddaughter Shannon, deeply missed by Leo's wife Noreen and Michael's partner Shelly, by her cousins, kind neighbours and many friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Eileen will be lying in Repose at Tarrant's Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 8.00 pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church Ballydesmond at 11.30 am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of any flowers, Eileen's family would encourage a donation to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice at: https://www.marymount.ie/get-involved/donate/single-donation/