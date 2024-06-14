Eileen Healy (Nee Clifford) Currowross, Currow, and formerly of Kilsarcon, Currow. Co Kerry

Eileen Passed away peacefully on June 14th 2024 at University Hospital Limerick, after a short illness, with her family by her side. Predeceased by her loving daughter Sheila, son-in-law Mike and grandchildren Shane, Gemma and Conor. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband John, her family Dermot, Seán, Pat, Tim, Bríd and Cathy, sons-in-law Fred and Paul, daughters-in-law Mary, Orla, Charlotte and Maureen, her adored Grandchildren Ashley, Jessica, Jonathan, Patrick, Shaunagh, Cormac, Lorna, Aidan, John, Adam, David, Sean, Henrick, Fitz and Leon, her sister Lil Dennehy (Currow), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangneys Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm-7pm. Removal from her residence on Monday morning at 10.15am, arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St.Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow