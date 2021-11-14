Eileen Hannon, Glebe Lodge, Castleisland and late of Pallas, Listowel.

Beloved sister of the late John and Tom. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Kitty Curtin, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends at Glebe Lodge.

Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on the Irremore facebook page, followed by burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Advertisement

House strictly private, please.