Advertisement

Eileen Hannon

Nov 15, 2021 07:11 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen Hannon

Eileen Hannon, Glebe Lodge, Castleisland and late of Pallas, Listowel.

Beloved sister of the late John and Tom. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Kitty Curtin, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends at Glebe Lodge.

Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on the Irremore facebook page, followed by burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Advertisement

House strictly private, please.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus