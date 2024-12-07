Eileen Hallissey née Doona, Alohert, Beaufort.

Eileen passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of Sonas Nursing Home Ashborough, Milltown.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, son Jackie, daughter Mary Frances, grandson Jamie and her brother Joe.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters & sons; Patricia, Sheila, Charlie, Mikejoe, Lily(Eileen),

Martin, Gerald, Jamie, Eddie & Frankie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,

sister Mary (Fintan), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Monday evening (Dec. 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Tuesday morning (Dec 10th) to St. Mary's

Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society

Eileen's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.