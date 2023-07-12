Eileen Grant (née Sullivan)

Eileen passed away suddenly after a brief illness in Cork University Hospital. Formerly of Beale, Sydenham London and Baldoyle. Eileen is pre-deceased by her husband Brendan. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Desmond, daughter Caroline, daughter-in-law Sharyn, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren Dylan, Kelly, Ciara Darren and Jamie, sister Margaret, brothers Tom and Pat, sisters-in-law Kitty, Lena and Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday 13th July from 5.30-7.00pm. Requiem Mass in John`s Church, Ballybunion on Friday at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, St. John`s. For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.