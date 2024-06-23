Eileen Galway, Gortshanafa, Currow. Peacefully, on June 20th 2024, at the Killarney Nursing Home, Rock Road, Killarney. Predeceased by her parents Mickey and Mollie, her brothers Mick (Sonny) and Freddie and her sister Mary Cunningham. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Peg Gooding (London), her sister-in-law Mary, all of her nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and her former students, both in Ireland and the U.S.A..
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow. No flowers, by request. Donations, in lieu, to Pieta House or Merchants Quay Dublin c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.
