Eileen Galvin (née Fitzgerald)

Parkearagh and formerly Ballyfinogue, Rathanny, Tralee

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

Beloved wife of Thomas, dearest mother of Stephen, Liam & Justin and sister of Bobby, Phil and her late twin Nora.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Pádraig, Donagh, Aoife, Grainne, Caoimhe & Diarmuid, daughters-in-law Hannah & Kay, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.