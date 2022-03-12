Eileen Fleming (Nee Doyle), Daltons Avenue, Killarney and late of Beaufort
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral.
Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground.
Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry
Beloved wife of Thomas and dearly loved sister of Sheila, Joan and Bride-May. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her sisters Kathleen, Mary, Betty and Theresa and her brothers Paddy, James and Michael.
Please leave your condolence in the box provided.
