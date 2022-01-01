Eileen Finn née O' Meara

Eileen Finn nee O’Meara of Scrahan Cross, The Spá, Tralee and formerly High Street, Killarney

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (6th January) from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill ). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Recovery Haven, Tralee (www.recoveryhavenkerry.com/donate), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Pat, dearest mother of Patrice, Niall, Aidan, Maria, Aileen, Danielle, Geneanne, Michael & Diarmuid and sister of Sheila and the late Donal & Pádraig.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her 21 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.