Eileen (Ellen) Horgan née O' Sullivan

Jan 12, 2022 15:01 By receptionradiokerry
Dublin & formerly of Ardmelode, Milltown

Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church Milltown followed by Burial in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv (https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart)

 

Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son John, daughter Miriam, sisters Bernie & Nora, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family , neighbours & friends.

