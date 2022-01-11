Eileen (Ellen) Horgan née O' Sullivan

Eileen (Ellen) Horgan nee O' Sullivan

Dublin & formerly of Ardmelode, Milltown

Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church Milltown followed by Burial in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv (https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart)

Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son John, daughter Miriam, sisters Bernie & Nora, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family , neighbours & friends.