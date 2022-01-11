Eileen (Ellen) Horgan née O' Sullivan

Eileen (Ellen) Horgan nee O' Sullivan
Dublin & formerly of Ardmelode, Milltown
Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church Milltown followed by Burial in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv (https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart)
Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son John, daughter Miriam, sisters Bernie & Nora, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family , neighbours & friends.
Advertisement
Recommended
Kerry car dealer says economy appears buoyantJan 12, 2022 13:01
Tralee based Polish priest appeals to Mass goers to wear masks during servicesJan 12, 2022 13:01
Garda text alert to be rolled out in all Kerry towns by mid-yearJan 12, 2022 09:01
North Kerry GP practice to remain closed until next MondayJan 11, 2022 13:01
Two Kerry greenways set to open in JuneJan 11, 2022 17:01