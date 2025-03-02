Eileen (Elaine) Keane nee O’Connell of Dromerin House, Listowel and formerly Ballyhennessy, Lixnaw.

Died peacefully (at U.H.K.) on 1st March 2025, beloved wife of the late Noel, daughter of the late Michael & Ellen, cherished mother of Miriam, Geraldine, Majella (Corcoran) & Joseph, dear sister of Sr. Regina (O’Connell- Presentation Convent, Tralee), Diarmuid and the late Marie (Tobin), Josephine (Griffin), Sr. Miriam (O’Connell), aunt of the late Deirdre and sister-in-law of the late Richard & Paddy.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her granddaughters Caitriona & Elaine, son-in-law Donal, sister-in-law Ena, nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (3rd March) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Elaine will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.

The family would like to thank the excellent carers and hospital staff for their understanding and consideration with Elaine.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

House strictly private please.