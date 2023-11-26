Eileen (Eily) O’Connell, (née Broderick), Beheenaugh, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Purt, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, at University Hospital Kerry, on Thursday, 23rd November 2023.

Eily, loving wife of the late Tom, is very sadly missed by her family Pat, Mick, Joan, Noel, Denis, Norah, Danny, John and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Bernard (Abbeyfeale), Paddy (Fethard) and Billy (Abbeyfeale), sisters Nora (U.S.A.) and Margaret (U.S.A.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Eily is predeceased by her sister Kathleen, brothers Dan, John Joe, Tom, Denis and Mike, grandson Emmet.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Tuesday, 28th November, from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday, 29th November to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page, please see link below:

https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Church-Knocknagoshel-108523484110194/

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.