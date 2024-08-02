Eileen (Eily) O' Sullivan nee O' Shea

Eileen (Eily) O' Sullivan [Eibhlín Bn Uí Shúilleabháin] nee O' Shea, of Cappanagrown, Mastergeehy, Dromod and formerly of Cloughane Carhan, Aghatubrid, Cahersiveen.

Passed away peacefully on the 1st August 2024 after an illness borne with great dignity.

Predeceased by her parents, Ellen and John, and brothers Johnny and Finny.

Beloved wife of Timmie, and adored mother of John, Ann, Tim, Helen, Marion and Debra, much loved nanny to Cathal, Éabha, Tadhg, Aidan, Ellie, Jessie, Jacquie, Jennie, Blaize, Naoise, Síofra, Liam and Kerrie, and beloved sister of Mary (O'Loughlin).

Eily will be mourned by her husband, children, sons-in-law Jimmy, Michael and David, daughters-in-law Sarah and Kelly, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Suaimhneas Síoraí go raibh aici.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville (V23RK24), on Sunday evening (Aug 4th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8.00pm to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillin Liath, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass on Monday morning (Aug 5th) at 11am followed by burial in St Finian’s Cemetery, Waterville.

Family flowers only please. Donations if Desired to Kerry Palliative Care Home Care team.

The requiem mass will be live-streamed via the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/cillinliath