Jun 20, 2022 07:06 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen Downes nee O’Connor of Oakview, Tralee, Co. Kerry and Blake Manor Nursing Home, Galway _

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 1 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Rest in Peace

Family information- 

Beloved wife of the late Tony and dearest mother of Aine, Mairin, Tom, Michael, Pat, Aileen, Tony and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

 

