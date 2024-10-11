Eileen Dineen (née O' Callaghan) 4 Ard na Greine, Bell Height, Kenmare and formerly of Glanlea House, Incheese, Kilgarvan. Eileen passed away peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit, surrounded by her loving family on 10th October 2024. Pre-deceased by her late husband Sean. Eileen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Jerry, Mary and John and their spouses Joan, Jack and Breda. Cherished grandmother of Shane, Cathal, Fergal, Ellma, Ailish, Sarah and Ellan. Devoted Great-grandmother to her seven great grandchildren. Sister of Josie and the late Msgr. Eugene, John and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving family, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law , relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Quills Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Sunday, 13th October, from 5pm to 7 pm. Rosary at 7pm. Requiem mass on Monday, October 14th, at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Mass will be live streamed on Kilgarvan Parish Facebook Page. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Eileen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.