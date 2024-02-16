Eileen Dermody née O' Neill, Lios Ard, Sunhill, Killorglin. Eileen passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 15th 2024. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughters & sons Elizabeth, Michael, Julie, William, Donnchadh, Prionsias, grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening (Feb. 18th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4pm - 6pm. Funeral arriving Monday morning (Feb 19th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or via the donation box at Flynn's Funeral Home.

Eileen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Palliative Care Unit for the care and attention they gave to Eileen.