Eileen Dee (née Boyle) of Feale Drive, Listowel and formerly Loughanes, Lisselton, Co. Kerry,

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family on 3rd December 2024, beloved wife of the late Mick, dearest mother of the late Mike, Patrick and Eugene. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (5th December) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.