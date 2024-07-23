Eileen Dalton née Kissane, Glouria, Lisselton. Peacefully, on July 23rd, 2024, at the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee. Predeceased by her parents Jack and May. Eileen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Timmy, sons Richard (Dick), Jack and Mike, daughters Mairéad (Sheehy), Deirdre (McGlynn) and Brenda (McNamara), her adored 19 grandchildren, sister Catherine (Dolly), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, niece, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at her residence, Glouria, Lisselton (V31 VK53), this Thursday evening, July 25th, from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Friday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.
