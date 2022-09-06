Eileen Costello (née O'Connor)
Lawndale Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick and
late of O'Connor's Shop, Ardfert, Co. Kerry
Reposing at St Paul's Church, Dooradoyle on Friday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral mass at 11:30 am on Saturday with burial immediately afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Manister.
September 6th 2022
peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at
St Paul's Nursing Home, Limerick.
Predeceased by her sisters Sr. Cyrilla (Lil), Kathleen and Mary Ann.
Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughters Cyrilla, Edel and Paula, son-in-law Fabrice, adoring grandchildren Casper, Megan, Ella and Theo, sister Peggy, brother Peter, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her wonderful circle of friends, including former colleagues at UHL and St Vincent de Paul.
Rest in peace.
