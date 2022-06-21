Eileen Corridon née Styles, Keel, Ballyheigue and formerly of Tonreigh, Ballyheigue.

Eileen passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her 11 children on the 22nd June 2022. Predeceased by her husband John Patrick, grandson Patrick, daughter-in-law Ann. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Michael (Ballyheigue), Joan Walsh (Lixnaw), John P. (Ballyheigue), Edmond (London), Phil (Kilmoyley), Liz O' Connor, Kitty O' Halloran, Helen Casey and Lar (Ballyheigue), Mary Barrett (Causeway) Colette (Tralee), her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her sisters Tess and Elsie, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Friday, 24th June, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday, 25th June, at 10.30am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in Keel Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

The mass will be live streamed on

www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue/

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donation box in aid of Palliative Care will be in place at the funeral home.