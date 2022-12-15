Eileen Coffey (née Fleming)

Beloved wife of Dermot and loving mother of Catherine, Gerard, Elaine and the late Seán Anthony. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughter-in-law Mary, her much loved grandchildren Tara, Luke, Gary and Jake, her dear sister Sheila Mc Carthy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Eileen will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.