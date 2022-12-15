Eileen Coffey (née Fleming)

Beloved wife of Dermot and loving mother of Catherine, Gerard, Elaine and the late Seán Anthony. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughter-in-law Mary, her much loved grandchildren Tara, Luke, Gary and Jake, her dear sister Sheila Mc Carthy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Eileen will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.
Recommended
Eir says damaged broadband infrastructure in south-west Kerry has been repairedDec 16, 2022 17:12
Over 75 homes and businesses without power in KerryDec 16, 2022 11:12
Kerry journalist has Twitter account reinstatedDec 17, 2022 11:12
Council warns of possible hazardous conditions as ice warning remains in place for KerryDec 16, 2022 13:12
National Parks and Wildlife Service acquires 173 acres of land outside KillarneyDec 15, 2022 13:12