Eileen Casey, 25 Riverview Terrace, Caherciveen.
Eileen’s remains will arrive at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, tomorrow Saturday, for Requiem Mass at 10:30 am.,
followed by burial in Killavarnogue cemetery.
The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Caherciveen
