Oct 8, 2021 07:10 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen Casey, 25 Riverview Terrace, Caherciveen.

Eileen’s remains will arrive at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, tomorrow Saturday, for Requiem Mass at 10:30 am.,

followed by burial in Killavarnogue cemetery.

The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Caherciveen

