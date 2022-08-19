Eileen Carroll of West Commons, Ardfert; died peacefully on 21st August 2022, (surrounded by her heartbroken family at her sister Mary’s home in Keel, Castlemaine), dear daughter of the late Con & Bridie and adored sister of Mary, Breda and the late Jerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, her devoted nephews & nieces Aidan, Shane & Derek (O’Carroll), Fiona, Carol & Brian (Fitzgerald), Aisling, Diarmuid & Eoin (O’Sullivan), 3 grandnephews, 10 grandnieces, May (U.S.A.), sister-in-law Breda (O’Carroll), brothers-in-law Joe (Fitzgerald) & Tadhg (O’Sullivan), extended family, neighbours and wonderful friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (23rd August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am (travelling via her home in West Commons) where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 ) Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.