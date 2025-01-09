EILEEN CAREY NEE COTTER TONBWEE CASTLEISLAND AND FORMERLY OF KNOCKBRACK KNOCKNAGOSHEL

REQUIEM MASS FOR EILEEN CAREY WILL BE CELEBRATED IN CASTLEISLAND PARISH CHURCH AT 11AM ON SATURDAY MORNING FOLLOWED BY BURIAL IN CLOGHER CEMETERY BALLYMACELLIGOTT

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY . DONATIONS IN LIEU TO THE CORONARY CARE UNIT OF UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL KERRY C/O TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME CASTLEISLAND