Eileen Canty née Brosnan

Eileen Canty, nee Brosnan, Drumnacurra, Causeway, and late of 10 Urban Terrace, Boherbee, Tralee on 29th March 2023. Peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee, surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her husband, Stevie, parents, Bertie and Nell (nee McCarthy), brothers Mick Joe, Broody, Sean and sister Rita.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Jimmy, Eleanor,(Scotland) Pat, (Kilcullen, Kildare) and Sandra (London), grandchildren, Paddy, Aaron, Ella, Charlotte, Rebecca and Lyla. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters, Mary Fitzmaurice (Bournemouth, England) and Philly Sheehan, (Ballinorig, Tralee), sister in law, Joan (England), nephews and nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, Friday, 31st March, from 5.45pm to 7.45pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place for Eileen on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery.

mass will be live streamed https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/