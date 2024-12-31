Eileen Burke (née Mc Kenna) Flemby, Ballymacelligott, Tralee, and London.

Eileen passed away peacefully in her 93rd year in the care of the team at Ford Place Nursing Home, Thetford, Norfolk, UK.

She is sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Sheila and Eileen, son John, sister Mary O’Hanlon, brother Patrick McKenna, grandchildren Thady, Sophie and Olivia, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, V92 FX76 on Sunday 5th January 2025, from 3.00pm to 4.30pm. Funeral cortége arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Monday 6th January 2025 at 9.30am for Funeral Mass at 10.00am, which will be Live Streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com

Burial will take place afterwards in Old Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.

Enquiries to John O’Rahilly Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee. 0876865632 or 0667121119

May she Rest In Peace