Eileen Brosnan neé Slattery, late of Upper Tullig, Kilflynn and formerly of Lisoughter, Lixnaw & Liscahane, Ardfert in her 93rd year, (surrounded by her adored family in the wonderful care of Aperee Living, Tralee) on 7th September 2022, beloved wife of her devoted husband John, dearest mother of Helen, Breda, John Martin & Michael and sister of Nora (O’Sullivan- Ardfert) and the late Kitty, John & Con.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren- Joey and his fiancée Ashley (Melbourne, Australia), Chloe and her partner James, Darragh, Ronan and Gary, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Peter (O’Brien) and Joe (Flynn), daughter-in-law Geraldine (Moriarty), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, her carers and her many wonderful friends. Rest in peace.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (11th September) from 6pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated on Monday at 2pm at St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw (streamed at https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society (www.alzheimer.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Killarney man remanded in custody for another two weeks on theft chargesSep 7, 2022 17:09
Man and woman rescued after getting trapped at bottom of cliff while rescuing dog in West KerrySep 8, 2022 17:09
Garth Brooks remains tight-lipped on speculated Kerry accommodationSep 8, 2022 17:09
Elvery’s recruiting for opening of new Tralee storeSep 8, 2022 13:09
Man honoured for saving the life of girl on West Kerry beachSep 8, 2022 13:09