Eileen Brosnan neé Slattery, late of Upper Tullig, Kilflynn and formerly of Lisoughter, Lixnaw & Liscahane, Ardfert in her 93rd year, (surrounded by her adored family in the wonderful care of Aperee Living, Tralee) on 7th September 2022, beloved wife of her devoted husband John, dearest mother of Helen, Breda, John Martin & Michael and sister of Nora (O’Sullivan- Ardfert) and the late Kitty, John & Con.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren- Joey and his fiancée Ashley (Melbourne, Australia), Chloe and her partner James, Darragh, Ronan and Gary, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Peter (O’Brien) and Joe (Flynn), daughter-in-law Geraldine (Moriarty), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, her carers and her many wonderful friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (11th September) from 6pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated on Monday at 2pm at St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw (streamed at https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society (www.alzheimer.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.