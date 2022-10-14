Eileen Brosnan, (Derrinknow, Glenichaquin, Tuosist, Co Kerry). On the 15th of October, 2022, Eileen passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved wife of the late Donal. Loving mother of Margaret, Maura, Aileen and Don. Adoring grandmother of Daniel, Luke, Alex, Jack and Anne. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Bobby (Barron), daughters-in-law Anne (Harrington) and Cait (O' Leary), sister-in-law Maura (McCarthy), relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday evening (October 17th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass and burial for Eileen will take place on Tuesday and are strictly private for family only.