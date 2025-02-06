It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Edward Quinlan, who passed away peacefully on Mon February 3rd 2025, surrounded by his loving family, under the excellent care of the staff at the Resus and HDU units at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his parents, James (Jim) and Sheila (Julia), and his sister Mary.

Beloved husband of Peggy, cherished father of James, Adrian, Gary, Laura, and Karina. Loved by daughters-in-law Susanna and Kimberly, as well as Laura’s partner, Ciarán. Adored grandfather of Lily, Eddie, Saibh, Piper, James, and Saoirse. Deeply mourned by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace

Eddie will repose at his home on Thursday (February 6th, strictly private). Reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) on Friday evening (February 7th) from 5pm to 8pm, before returning home. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning (February 8th) for requiem mass at 10am in St. Finian’s Church, Waterville followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

“Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air”

Donations if desired to Comfort for Chemo Kerry.