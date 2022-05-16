Edward Phillips, Pinewood Estate, Killarney and late of Thurles, Co Tipperary.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday (May 18th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday (May 19th) at 10.30am. A private cremation will take place on Friday. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Peacefully in the gentle care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Joan (O'Connor) and loving father of Eleanor, Emma and Edward. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Oisín and Dabhain, brother Jimmy and sister Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his parents Ellie and Jim, his brothers Michael, Paddy and Billy and his sister Mary.
"May He Rest In Peace"
