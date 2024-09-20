Edward (Ned) Murphy, Carker, Scartaglen.
Peacefully, on the 20th of September 2024, in the wonderful care of the expert staff at St Columbanus Community Hospital, Killarney, in his 87th year. Predeceased by his sisters Mary O'Connor, Sheila Spillane, Joan Murphy and Nora Finn, his brother Diarmuid and his nephews Eamonn, Con and John O'Connor.
Lovingly remembered by his brother Ted, sister-in-law Sheila, brothers-in-law Dan Spillane and Dermot Finn, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
May he rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday evening from 5pm until 7pm,
Requiem Mass will take place on Monday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon.
Burial in Kilbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland.
