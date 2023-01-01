Edward (Ned) Horgan Kilbanow, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

On the 1st of January, 2023, Ned passed away unexpectedly. Beloved husband of his heartbroken wife Nora May (nee O' Sullivan). Loving dad of Eamon, Connie, Terrence, John and Ena. Adoring grandad of Cian, Liam, Alan, Tony, Con, Denis, Celina, Leighanne, Oisín, Darragh, Caroline, Maria, Eileen, Johnny, Edward and great-grandad of Senan. Cherished brother of John, Liam and Denis. Predeceased by his brother Connie and sister-in-law Mary.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers, daughters-in-law Siobhán, Sara, Jean and Monica, son-in-law Ciaran, sisters-in-law Mary and Eileen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (January 4th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning (January 5th) to St Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which will be live streamed on Kilgarvan Parish Facebook page, followed by burial in the Local Cemetery.

House private please.

Ned's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.