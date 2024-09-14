Edward Ned Ahern, Upper Dirreen, Athea, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully on Friday 13th September, 2024. Predeceased by his parents William and Johanna and sister Joan.
Ned will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Etty, devoted daughter Margaret, adored grandchildren Shauna and Teddy, son in law Darragh, brother Billy (U.K.) sisters Peggy (Cork), Philomena, Catherine, Mary, Christina and Helen (U.K.) nieces, nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May Ned rest in peace.
Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home Moyvane, Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral cortege arriving to St. Bartholomews Church, Athea on Tuesday morning at 11:45am, where the Requiem Mass for Edward Ned Ahern will be celebrated at 12 noon.
Interment afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.
Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea
