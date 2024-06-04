Advertisement

Edward Kenna

Jun 4, 2024 09:53 By receptionradiokerry
Edward Kenna

Edward Kenna, London and formerly of Renard, Cahersiveen

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home Cahersiveen, this evening (Tuesday, June 4th) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Followed by removal to the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8.00pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.

