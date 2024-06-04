Edward Kenna, London and formerly of Renard, Cahersiveen
Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home Cahersiveen, this evening (Tuesday, June 4th) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm
Followed by removal to the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8.00pm.
Advertisement
Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.
Recommended
235 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during MayJun 4, 2024 08:58
Minister says rate of deer culling at Killarney National Park to increaseJun 4, 2024 08:55
Man due in Killarney District Court this morning in collection with alleged assault in CastleislandJun 4, 2024 08:52
England begin T20 World Cup campaign todayJun 4, 2024 11:25
Kerry lose to ClareJun 4, 2024 11:15