Edward Kenna, London and formerly of Renard, Cahersiveen

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home Cahersiveen, this evening (Tuesday, June 4th) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Followed by removal to the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8.00pm.

Advertisement

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.