Edward (Eddie) Walsh of Littor Road, Asdee, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday 12th of August 2024 in University Hospital Kerry.

Predeseased by his parents Jack and Hannah Walsh and his brother Thomás Walsh (U.S.A.)

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Pat Finn (U.S.A.), Noma O' Sullivan (Ballyduff), Mary Kelly (U.S.A.), Gabriel Keenan (Galway), brother in law John Keenan, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Thursday evening 15th August from 6pm-8pm. Requiem mass for Eddie will take place on Friday morning at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Asdee followed by internment afterwards in St. John's Graveyard, Ballybunion.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Arás Mhuire Nursing Home. A donation box will be in place at the funeral home.