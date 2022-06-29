Edward (Eddie) O’Brien, Clúain Árd, Ballyvelly and formerly of Cahill’s Park, Tralee
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Edward (Eddie) will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
Beloved husband of the late Ann, dear father of Geraldine, Pat, Breda and Leanne and brother of the late Angela and Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Deirdre, Stephen and Sadhbh, great-grandchildren Saoirse, Neasa, Eddie, Eden and P.J., brothers James and Joseph, sister Sheila (Australia), sons-in-law Dave, John and Padraig, Pat’s partner Maeve, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
