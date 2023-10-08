Edward (Eddie) O'Brien, Casement's Avenue, Tralee and Canteeney, Turloughmore, Co. Galway, peacefully on 7th October 2023. Adored husband of Carol, dearest father of Eamon, John, Martin and Catherine, brother of his twin Mattie, Paddy Joe, Tom, Johnny, Bernie and the late Billy, Steve and Mamie. Sadly missed by his loving family his grandchildren Darren, Megan, Karen, Alison, Steven, Sean, Jessica, Emily and James, great-grandchildren Jacob, Joey and Tommy, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Martina, and Anne, son-in-law Paul, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday 9th October 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortège departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 10.15 am arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, at 10.30 am, where the Requiem Mass for Edward will be celebrated at 11.00 am (live streamed on http://www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.