Edward (Eddie) O'Sullivan, Guilford, England and late of Convent Cross, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on October 27th, 2022, aged 74. Eddie will be greatly missed by his wife Maureen, his sons David and Martin, daughters-in-law Lily and Carla, grandchildren James, Coralie and Emily, sisters Mary and Breda, brother Maurice (Mossie), his late sister Theresa and all his family and friends in Guilford and Listowel.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Requiem Mass for Eddie will be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rydes Hill, on Monday, 19th December, at 1.30 p.m, followed by Cremation at Guilford Crematorium at 3 p.m. Family flowers only but donations to support those with spinal injuries greatly appreciated at https://starsappeal.org/our-work/spinal-centre/