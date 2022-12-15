Edward (Eddie) O'Sullivan, Guilford, England and late of Convent Cross, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on October 27th, 2022, aged 74. Eddie will be greatly missed by his wife Maureen, his sons David and Martin, daughters-in-law Lily and Carla, grandchildren James, Coralie and Emily, sisters Mary and Breda, brother Maurice (Mossie), his late sister Theresa and all his family and friends in Guilford and Listowel.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Requiem Mass for Eddie will be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rydes Hill, on Monday, 19th December, at 1.30 p.m, followed by Cremation at Guilford Crematorium at 3 p.m. Family flowers only but donations to support those with spinal injuries greatly appreciated at https://starsappeal.org/our-work/spinal-centre/
Recommended
Over 75 homes and businesses without power in KerryDec 16, 2022 11:12
Eir says damaged broadband infrastructure in south-west Kerry has been repairedDec 16, 2022 17:12
Kerry journalist has Twitter account reinstatedDec 17, 2022 11:12
Council warns of possible hazardous conditions as ice warning remains in place for KerryDec 16, 2022 13:12
National Parks and Wildlife Service acquires 173 acres of land outside KillarneyDec 15, 2022 13:12