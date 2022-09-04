Edward (Eddie) Moroney, Tobar Naofa, Tralee and formerly of Balloonagh, Tralee.

Edward is predeceased by his parents Bridie and Edward and his daughter Stacey who passed away unexpectedly on September 2nd, 2022.

Cherished father of Eamonn, Michael and Eric and adored brother of Tommy, Mikey, Kevin, Séamus, Margaret and Geraldine, Edward will be sadly missed by his sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Rebecca, James, Luke, Kerri, Ruby and Fia, daughters-in-law Edel and Romy, aunt Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohns.ie

House private, please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on the following link Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee.