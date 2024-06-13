Advertisement

Edward Anthony Tony Buckley

Jun 13, 2024 16:07 By receptionradiokerry
Edward Anthony Tony Buckley

Edward Anthony Tony Buckley, Hill View, Gortdromagouna, Knockanure.

Reposing at Finucane's funeral home, Moyvane, on Friday evening

from 6pm to 8pm.   Arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure,

on Saturday morning at 11.45 a.m. for 12 noon requiem mass.

Interred afterwards in Ahavoher cemetery, Moyvane.

House private please.  Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired

Advertisement

to Palliative Care Unit, UHK.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus