Edward Anthony Tony Buckley, Hill View, Gortdromagouna, Knockanure.

Reposing at Finucane's funeral home, Moyvane, on Friday evening

from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure,

on Saturday morning at 11.45 a.m. for 12 noon requiem mass.

Interred afterwards in Ahavoher cemetery, Moyvane.

House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired

to Palliative Care Unit, UHK.