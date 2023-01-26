Edmond 'Eddie' Mc Sweeney, Knockeenagullane, Knocknagree, Co. Cork.
On the 26th January, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Nellie, his brother Jerry, sisters Abina (O’Leary) and Teresa (Bowler). Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sons Gene, Ted, Gerard, Eamonn, Don, his daughters Kathleen (Healy), Eileen (Herlihy) and Bina (Glynn), sons-in-law Nigel, Patsy and John, daughters-in-law Sheila, Claire and Noreen, his 18 grandchildren and his great grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree, (Eircode P51 WD63) on Friday, 27th January, from 5pm to 8pm. Remains leaving his residence on Saturday, 28th January, at 1.00pm for Requiem Mass at 2:00pm in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386.
House Private.
