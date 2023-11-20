The death of Eddie Barry, Ballymullen, Tralee; on 18th November 2023. Eddie passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the doctors and medical team at Kerry University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife Mai and sister Evelyn. Eddie is the beloved father of Denise, Eva, Eddie (Jnr) and Mikey. Sadly missed by his loving children and grandchildren, brother Mike, sister Judy, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing in ''The Rose Chapel '' Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday, 22nd November, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Cortège departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Thursday, 23rd November, at 9.15am, arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee, at 9.30am for 10.00am. Requiem Mass, which will be Live Streamed (http://www.stjohns.ie). Burial afterwards in Rath New Cemetery. If you wish to offer messages of sympathy to Eddie's family, please use the 'condolence' link below.

Enquiries to John O' Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee.