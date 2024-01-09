Eamonn Reidy Churchtown, Beaufort & formerly of Ballybunion, Co Kerry

Reposing Wednesday evening (Jan. 10th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4.30pm - 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Beaufort arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Thursday (Jan. 11th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Family Information:- Eamonn passed away peacefully on Jan 8th 2024 in the loving care of his family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Eileen and dear father of Elizabeth & Jackie, dearly loved grandad of Daniel, Sarah, Isabel & Rachel.

Predeceased by his grandson Adam and his sisters Bridget & Ann. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Timmy, Pat & John,

sisters Mary, Tessie, Margaret, Catherine, Siobhan & Bernadette, sons-in-law Adrian & Alan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces,nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Eamonn's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.